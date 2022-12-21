Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Nominates Tina Datta For Elimination. Her Reaction

MC Stan in Bigg Boss 16. (courtesy: colorstv)

The dynamics between the contestants in the Bigg Boss house change every day. Those who entered the house as friends have now become each other's biggest enemies. We are talking about Tina Datta and MC Stan. During a task, the rapper was asked to name a contestant he would like to nominate for elimination. He picked Tina. This didn't go down well with the actress. The verbal fight between the two quickly escalated into a violent one. In a promo clip, MC Stan is seen nominating Tina, to which she says, “Mukhaute pehne huye hain jewellery ke peeche (he's wearing masks behind all that jewelry).” MC Stan then responds, “Jewelry pe mat jaa tera ghar jaega usme (don't talk about my jewelry, it is worth more than your house).” Shalin and Tina are seen standing behind a makeshift wall during the nomination task.

Listening to MC Stan's comment, Shalin Bhanot joins the arguments and tells him to not act smart. But the rapper is in no mood to calm down. He tells Shalin that he will slap the actor if he will continue to interrupt. Shalin then hits back, “Tereko maar dunga yahin khade khade (I will hit you right here).” After this, MC Stan walks towards Shalin and yells at him, “Maa baap pe mat ja (don't talk about my parents in this way).” He adds, “Mere fans log dekh rahe hai, sab dekh rahe hai. Rehna hai ki nahi (all my fans are watching this, do you want to live or not)?”

The caption of the promo clip read, “MC Stan, Shalin aur Tina ke beech hui garma garmi ko kya kar payega koi calm (can anyone calm down the tension between MC Stan, Shalin and Tina)?”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is expected to take place in February. The reality show airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend-special episodes begin at 9.30 PM.