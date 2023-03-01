ICYMI: Ruhee Dosani Is Viral Again - With A Shiv Thakare Twist

Shiv Thakare And Ruhee Dosani in a still from the video. (courtesy: shivthakare)

Bigg Boss 16's first runner-up Shiv Thakare has occupied a spot on the list of trends. The TV personality, in his latest post on Instagram, treated his fans to his new project. Shiv Thakare has collaborated with content creator Ruhee Dosani for a special clip to mark the occasion of Marathi Language Day. It is a “Maharashtrian tadka with energy package,” as per Shiv's caption. On Sunday, the duo shared photos and videos of themselves wearing all-white outfits and grooving to Umesh Gawali, Sandhya Keshe and Praniket Khune's track O Sheth. Ruhee is seen wearing a Maharashtrian white cap and black shades, just like Shiv Thakare. They are seen energetically dancing to the beats of O Sheth at the Aayush Resort in Panvel. Sharing the video, Ruhee Dosani wrote: “Happy Marathi day with the Sheth (fire icon). Shiv Thakare, bhai dil khush hogaya aapko milke, tum best ho ( I am very happy after meeting you, you are the best).”

As per Shiv Thakare's Instagram Stories, he was trying a project like this “for the first time” and Ruhee Dosani, on the other hand, was “down with fever” when they had to shoot the video. But they nailed it – a “treat to all Maharashtrians on Marathi Day.”

Shiv Thakare, who won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, also wished his fans on Marathi Language Day with a photo of himself looking dashing in a traditional fit.

Shiv Thakare and Ruhee Dosani teased their fans about their latest Reels on Sunday. They posted fun pictures of themselves posing hilariously at the location. “Maharashtrian tadka with energy package! Ft. Ruhee Dosani. Stay Tuned,” wrote the Bigg Boss alumni in the caption.

Shiv Thakare's good friend MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16while he emerged as the first runner-up earlier this month. After the show concluded, Shiv Thakare opened up about feeling “proud” over his friend winning the reality show in a conversation with The Indian Express. He was quoted as saying by the publication: “I believe in fate and this wasn't meant to happen. Honestly, I am very happy and proud not just about myself but also MC Stan. Honestly, my only aim to be on the show was to go back home with a little more than what I had. I think I am taking back so much more.”