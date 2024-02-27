Marathi Language Day 2024: Know History And Significance Of This Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also paid tribute to Kusumagraj

Every year on February 27, India celebrates Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, also known as Marathi Language Day. The day marks a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and vibrant linguistic tapestry of the Marathi language. It also serves as an opportunity to recognise the contributions of Marathi-speaking communities to literature, art, music, and society at large.

Marathi is one of the most spoken languages in India. Notably, the language has 42 dialects, out of which some of the most common ones are Vaidarbhi, Zadi Boli, Konkani and Khandeshi. The language's syntax and grammar come from Prakrit and Pali.

History of Marathi Language Day 2024

This day is chosen to commemorate the birth anniversary of the renowned Marathi poet, playwright, and novelist, Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj. His literary work spans several decades, and his contributions have been highly influential in shaping the literary landscape of Maharashtra.

He was the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan held in 1964. He was also awarded the Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour, for his contributions.

After Kusumagraj died in 1999, the government established this day in his honour.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also paid tribute to Kusumagraj and extended his wishes on social media.



Significance Of Marathi Language Day 2024

Marathi Language Day carries significant importance for Marathi speakers in Maharashtra and worldwide, providing an occasion to rejoice in the rich traditions and history of the Marathi language.

The day is marked by diverse cultural events, literary gatherings, poetry recitals, and seminars held throughout the state to honour and boost the Marathi language and its literary heritage. Educational institutions, including schools, actively engage in competitions and activities to instil a deep appreciation for Marathi among students.

Additionally, the government of Maharashtra undertakes special initiatives on this day to promote the Marathi language and literature, striving to enhance its use in official and administrative communications.



