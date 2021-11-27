Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Rakhi Sawant Are Wildcard Entrants

Meet the wild card entrants. (courtesy colorstv)

Bigg Boss 15 is keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats with the never-ending twists and turns. Be it the romance brewing between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra or the shocking evictions of Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali, there is a lot going on inside the house. Now, it seems like things will get amplified inside Bigg Boss'house with the wildcard entries. Wanna know who all are going to surprise the housemates? It's Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Isn't it exciting? The makers of the show have released a poster of the trio on Instagram. And, they have also asked viewers to pick a favourite.

Then, we have a video featuring Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Here, Rashmi says, “Is show ka prize money philhal kitna hai? Zero, right? Mazak chal raha hai kya? Main apne sath la rahi hoon Rs 50 Lakh. [What is the prize money? Zero, right? Is it a joke or what? I am bringing Rs 50 Lakh to the show.]” Next, we see Devoleena reacting to the announcement with an “OMG [Oh My God].”

Well, there is more in store for all the Bigg Boss fans out there. As per the latest video, Rakhi Sawant's husband will also enter the show. We aren't bluffing. The clip opens to Rakhi Sawant dressed in a saree as she waits for her husband's arrival. Next, the door opens and we see the man of the moment entering the house with a garland headgear covering his face. In the background, we can hear Madhuri Dixit's Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from the film Yaarana.

