Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Compares Shamita Shetty With His Ex-Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar

Karan Kundrra has been one of the most popular faces on Bigg Boss 15. The actor is known for his brawls and relationships with other contestants in the house. From confessing his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash to getting into a fight with Umar Riaz, Karan is always in the spotlight. Now, Karan has opened up about his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar before Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent episode, Karan and Tejaswi were seen discussing their love life. And, soon it veered towards Anusha.

Karan Kundrra told Tejasswi Prakash that there is a lot of similarities between Anushka Dandekar and housemate Shamita Shetty. "The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai [all these things are very similar]," he said. Karan went on to add that even Pratik Sehajpal had spotted many similarities between Anusha and Shamita. To this, Tejasswi pointed at some similar physical features between the two women. She said, "They both have coloured hair, they have pretty much the same kind of body."

After listening to everything, Tejasswi Prakash asked Karan Kundrra if he was falling for Shamita Shetty. Karan denied any such speculations owing to the "bro code" he shares with Raqesh Bapat. ICYMI, Shamita and Raqesh developed a romantic bond in Bigg Boss OTT. Karan also told Tejasswi that no romance would happen between Shamita and him.

Meanwhile, the friendship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has been getting stronger on the show.

Here's a video of the two of them from the show:

Karan Kundra was in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar for more than three years.