Bigg Boss 14, Written Update November 3, 2020: Rahul Vaidya Breaks Down After Losing Nomination Task To Nikki Tamboli

Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was a mix of drama and emotion. The highlights of the episode included the nominations task, during which contestants were paired opposite each other. They had to sit in a spaceship created in the garden area and convince each other as to who should be in red zone and who should be in green. The one with the oxygen mask at the end of each session was to go to the green zone while the other would be thrown into the red zone. Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were the first pair to participate. Even before Rahul could arrive at the competition area, Nikki had got hold of the mask.

Rahul, and the other contestants watching said that was unfair but Nikki remained strong on her point and refused to let go of the mask. When Rahul tried to snatch it from her, she hid it in her clothes, making it impossible for Rahul to reach for the mask. The task ended with Nikki being secure in the green zone. Rahul reprimanded Nikki for putting him in a spot, saying she was testing his modesty. Rahul broke into tears after that because he thought it was unfair.

Other high points of the episode included Eijaz Khan getting a special power. As he was the caption, Bigg Boss asked him to save one contestant from the nominations. He saved Jasmine, to everyone's surprise, saying she prepared a really yummy dessert for everyone. Later, Pavitra Punia welled up in front of Nikki, saying her heart is heavy that Eijaz picked Jasmin over her. Eijaz appeared to tell Jasmin that he did it to teach a lesson.

Next up participating in the task were Shardul vs Naina. Both of them refused to let go of the mask and were thrown into the red zone. Bigg Boss pitched Rubina and her husband Abhinav against each other. They both tried to put each other in the green zone and after an emotional episode later, Abhinav was put in the safe zone.

Meanwhile, Eijaz also had a war of words with Jaan for schooling him for speaking in English. Jaan lost his cool and spoke back to Eijaz, who walked out of the altercation.

Rahul, Shardul, Naina and Rubina are nominated for this week. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.