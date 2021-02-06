Bigg Boss 14 February 5, 2021, Written Update: After Ugly Fight With Arshi Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Punished For Aggressive Behaviour

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the show. (courtesy Colorstv)

On the 125th day in the Bigg Boss house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fight with Arshi Khan stole the show. In the morning, when Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya asked Rakhi Sawant to wash utensils as part of her duty, she denied and asked them to not ruin her day. In the kitchen area, Devoleena's sudden outrage after Rubina indirectly talked about Rakhi Sawant avoiding her duties left other housemates surprised. Arshi made fun of Devoleena's anger and called her outrage "drama." Devoleena then targeted Rubina and criticised Abhinav for allegedly interfering in his wife's arguments with other contestants.

After Rubina asked Devoleena to not enter the kitchen if she wants to create a ruckus in the house, Abhinav scolded Rubina for taking responsibility for all household chores. Later, all contestants called out Devoleena and Rakhi for ignoring their duties. Sometime later, Devoleena lashed out at Arshi for allegedly making nasty remarks about her family and loved ones. She started throwing stuff around the house, including food.

Other housemates tried to stop Devoleena but she kept on crying until Bigg Boss called her to the confession room. They assured her that her "angel" and her family are safe. But later punished her for her aggressive behaviour by nominating her for elimination.

Another major fight started between Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. It got worse when Nikki asked Rakhi to return her stuff but didn't wait for her to complete her work in the kitchen. After an unpleasant discussion, Nikki got angry and searched through Rakhi's stuff to get her things, leaving Rakhi furious.

