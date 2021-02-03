Bigg Boss 14 February 3, 2021, Written Update: Rubina Dilaik Schools Inmates Over Hygiene

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik in a still from the show. (courtesy Colorstv)

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with the 'BB Share Market' task, as a part of which, the housemates had to act as shareholders and each of them was allotted a specific area of the house, which had to be sold. Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni were heading the two teams. The winning team would also be given special privileges, including special meals. The winning captain could also choose the teammates who could purchase items from the BB Mall. Rahul Vaidya was seen supporting Rakhi Sawnt during the task. In another segment of the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen dancing in the garden area. In the first two rounds, Rakhi Sawant was leading the game.

Mid-way, Bigg Boss announced to give the contestants a break from the task. He announced that the points will not be allotted and that they will be judged on the basis of the entertainment quotient during the task and the final results will be announced in the next episode. In order to score more points for the task, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena decided to wash the dishes in the washroom. Nikki Tamboli went and told Rubina about the same and she schooled Rakhi and Devoleena over hygiene, adding that they should have used their "common sense" if not anything else.

On Thursday's episode, Rubina Dilaik will be seen throwing a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant after an ugly fight, where Rakhi questioned Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla's character. Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni are nominated for this week's eviction. Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni hid Arshi Khan's soft toy just to get back at her.

