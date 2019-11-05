Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 5, 2019: Siddharth Shukla Gets Violent, Pushes Mahira Sharma During The Task

Bigg Boss 13 Day 38 Update: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Highlights Bigg Boss introduced a new task called Bigg Boss Transportation Services Asim's team won the first round The second round ended up in an ugly fight

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants crossed all the limits by hurting each other physically during a task. The show started with the housemates, especially Shefali and Aarti, discussing Paras' move during the nomination task and said that he can never be a true friend to anyone. Later, Paras made his point clear to Shefali and said he just wants to know her better during his stay in the house. He then hugged her. Paras also tried to sort things out between Himanshi and Shehnaaz and asked the latter to say sorry on camera for using abusive words against Himanshi's parents. In another part of the house, Vikas Pathak, as usual, joked about pimples and told Aarti, Asim, Siddharth and Tehseen that putting dirty undies on face while bathing will cure pimples. The housemates had a hearty laugh over this epic remedy.

Vikas continued to entertain the housemates by teasing Bigg Boss. How, you ask? Well, he hilariously tried to break the Bigg Boss rules by speaking English in the house. It was the way that he spoke English that left the housemates into splits. Shehnaaz and Aarti got into a minor argument over kitchen duties when Shehnaaz told her that she cannot command others to perform her duties.

The housemates woke up to the song Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke on the 38th day. In the kitchen, when Arhaan tried to take Shehnaaz's side during her argument with Asim over rotis, Siddharth intervened and that led a loud ugly fight. However, Shehnaaz, over whom the fight started, asked the housemates not to fight for her. Around mid-day, Bigg Boss announced the next task of the house - 'Bigg Boss Transportation Services.' According to the task, the housemates were divided into two teams led by Asim (Sidharth, Aarti, Vikas and Himanshi) and Paras (Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen, Mahira and Shehnaaz). The teams were asked collect stock from the garden area and ensure that they pick the maximum things. Later, according to the rules, both the teams will load their stock in the truck and the team with the maximum stock will win the task. However, it was not mentioned in the rules that any member from the opponent's team can snatch stock from other team members.

The reason we brought this up because during the task, the housemates fought like kids by snatching opponent's boxes and boris. Asim's team won the first round of the task by collecting the maximum numbers of packets. When the next round started, Siddharth Shukla forcefully snatched a sack from Mahira's hand, as a result of which she fell on the floor. It also lead to an ugly fight between them.

In the next episode, we will see how Bigg Boss will punish Siddharth Shukla for his violent behaviour and will he get evicted from the show?

