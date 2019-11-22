Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 22, 2019: Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss 13 Day 55 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth's team got the chance to become the contenders of captaincy. It all happened after Paras announced during the captaincy round that he wants to make Shehnaaz the captain. However, Bigg Boss changed the game for Paras and his team as he announced that since the winning team was not able to come to a conclusion, Sidharth's team will get a chance to choose two contestants as the contenders for captaincy. His team initially selected Asim and Himanshi as the contenders but after a long argument, Bigg Boss came up with a new plan. He announced the captaincy task, in which the elected housemates had to hold four frames and the one who is able to hold the frames till end will become the captain of the house.

The rules during the task were - the participants can't change hands, leave the frame or take any washroom breaks otherwise they will be disqualified. Bigg Boss announced Shefali as the sanchalak of the task.

As the task started, Shehnaaz requested to go to the washroom but the opposite group raised an objection, thus disqualifying her from the task. Even Bhau got disqualified after he lost his grip over the frames. The only competitors left were Himanshi and Sidharth. The rules of the task mentioned that there should not be any pulling, snatching or pushing. Sidharth Shukla used various tricks to win the task but Shefali was observing both the contestants carefully.

In the middle of the task, Himanshi got violent and pushed Shehnaaz. The situation got worse and Bigg Boss intervened. Bigg Boss announced Himanshi as the new captain of the house. However, the housemates refused to accept the new captain. When Himanshi tried to delegate the duties, the housemates refused to accept her orders. Paras and Mahira continued to make fun of Himanshi.

The next day, the contestants woke up to Tiger Shroff's song Mere Naal Tu Whistle Baja. The housemates continued the andolan and didn't do their part of duties. Around mid-day, another fight broke out between Rashami and Shehnaaz, where Devoleena provoked Rashami to comment on Shehnaaz's borrowed designer clothes. Rashami accused Shehnaaz of not being loyal to anyone and comments about her character.

Rashami's allegations left Shehnaaz angry, who in turn asked Rashami to spill out her "secrets" that she has been claiming to know. Later, when the housemates pointed out to Rashami that she said wrong about Shehnaaz, she clarifies that whatever she said on Shehnaz's character was just a joke and she didn't mean anything.

Devoleena got upset over Rashami's clarification and told her to not back out from saying something that she knows. Late in the evening, Bigg Boss announced a task where the housemates had to choose the weakest contestant who they think has the least contribution in the house. Most of them took Khesari Lal Yadav's name, stating that he does nothing in the house. But Bigg Boss shocked the contestants by announcing that it was actually the elimination round and based on the housemates' votes, Khesari will leave the house on the same day. Mr Yadav bid goodbye to his friends and exit the Bigg Boss house. Follow this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

