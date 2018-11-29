Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Leaves No Stone Unturned To Win The Captaincy Task

Surbhi Rana in a still from Bigg Boss 12.

There's a lot happening in the Bigg Boss house at the juncture. In tonight's episode, Dipika Kakar, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana will be seen competing for the captaincy task. Going by the promo shared on the official Twitter account of Colors TV, the task will be organised in the garden area, wherein four swords will be placed along with the placards of the competing contestants' names on them. The contestants competing for captaincy will then have to chose contestants in order to protect their swords. Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti will be extremely upset as they will not recieve any votes from their fellow contestants.

As shown in the video shared on the official Twitter account of Colors TV, the aspiring captains Dipika Kakar and Surbhi Rana moved in full throttle in order to win the task. Somi Khan and Jasleen Mataharu were not allowed to participate in the task by Bigg Boss as they failed to derive on a unanimous decision during the Luxury Budget task in Wednesday's episode.

Captaincy ki daavedaari dikhaayegi #SurbhiRana aur @sreesanth36 ka bhayankar roop! Kiske haath lagegi captaincy ki talwaar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 mein aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12pic.twitter.com/hXW9xhFVy4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2018

Megha Dhade will be seen helping Dipika during the task, while Romil asked for Jasleen's help in order to become the captain. Deepak, who does not share a cordial relationship with Karanvir Bohra, will be seen asking the TV actor for his help.

Watch this space for more Bigg Boss 12 updates.