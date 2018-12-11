Bigg Boss 12, Day 86, Written Update: Somi Khan, Rohit Suchanti, Karanvir Bohra Get Nominated After A Tough Task

Somi Khan in Bigg Boss 12

Highlights The task was called 'Jinn Ki Gufa' Karanvir Bohra sacrificed his daughter's toy to save Deepak Rohit refused to nominate himself for the entire game to save Somi

Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 12 began on Dipika Kakar bidding bye to her husband Shoaib Ibrahim with a heavy heart. Shoaib was the last guest to come on the show as a part of the luxury budget task in which the housemates were visited by their family members. Later, Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti discuss with Romil Chaudhary what his wife said about his and Somi Khan's friendship. Romil said that he won't interact with Somi much considering how their friendship is being portrayed outside the house. Meanwhile, with just three week more to go for the finale, this week's nomination task was a bit hatke.

The task was called 'Jinn Ki Gufa.' As a part of the task, a cave was set up in the garden area, where the contestants would be called one by one to rub the magic lamp placed over there. The Jinn will command the contestant called in the cave to convince one of the housemates to sacrifice something very precious to them. If the selected housemate sacrifices something, then the other contestant in the cave will be saved from being nominated.

But... but... but... before the task, a fight between Sreesanth and Surbhi took place.

Task shuru hone se pehle hi chhid gayi hai jung @sreesanth36 aur #SurbhiRana ke beech. Aage hoga kya? #BB12#BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2018

The task began with Deepak being called for before the Jinn. He would be safe from nominations if Karanvir Bohra sacrificed his daughter's toy, he would be saved. It was indeed an emotional decision for Karanvir, but he did it to save his friend Deepak.

.@KVBohra gets emotional after realizing that he has to destroy his daughter's stuffed toy to save #DeepakThakur. Will he do it? #BB12#BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/3KTK3iZCyA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2018

Next, Somi was called and was told to convince Rohit to nominate himself for the entire season. However, Rohit refused to oblige by it and hence, Somi was nominated.

For the task, Rohit had to ask Deepak if he would destroy his family's picture in a shredder. However, Deepak refused to do so and said it's all Rohit's 'karma' and for him, he wouldn't destroy a precious thing, as he had backstabbed him.

Karanvir was challenged to make Dipika destroy the jacket gifted to her by her husband Shoaib. However, Dipika refused to do so and cited his changed behaviour towards her the primary reason for not helping Karanvir.

The task for the day ended with these three nominations and it will further continue on Wednesday's episode.

