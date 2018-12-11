Bigg Boss 12, Day 86: 'Jinn Ki Gufa' Task Will Test The Bond Of All The Housemates

Karanvir Bohra in a still from Bigg Boss 12.

In tonight's episode, all the contestants will be seen battling it out in the house in order to save themselves from the nomination process. However, unlike every other week, tonight's nomination process will be slightly different because this week, the nominated contestants will not be voted by the other housemates, but will be chosen through a task. Yes, Bigg Boss added a twist to this week's nomination process and decided to organise a special nomination task titled 'Jinn Ki Gufa.' As a part of the task, a gufa ( cave) will be set up in the garden area and all the contestants will have to rub the magic lamp placed over there. As a part of the task, all the contestants will be asked to convince one of the housemates to sacrifice something which is very close to their hearts. In case the housemate agrees to sacrifice, their friends will be safe from this week's eviction.

.@ms_dipika ne nahi diya @KVBohra ka saath nominations se bachne ke liye. Aakhir kis cheez ki kurbaani deni padegi gharwalon ko iss nominations mein? Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the dhamaal. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/VVIXjNKKV4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2018

Going by the promo video shared on the official Twitter account of Colors TV, Gangs Of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur will request Karanvir Bohra to destroy the pink soft toy that the TV actor brought for his daughter. Somi Khan, who doesn't share a cordial relationship with Rohit Suchanti, will be seen requesting Rohit to nominate himself for the rest of the season.

The Genie's lamp is the only path that'll save the housemates from this week's nominations. Will the contestants be able to sacrifice something significant and rescue themselves? Find out tonight on #BB12 at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/9paGo3Ue7S — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2018

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the biggest highlight of the show will be the segment in which Dipika Kakar will be asked to destroy the leather jacket that was gifted to her by husband Shoaib Ibrahim, when he came to meet her in the house. Interestingly, Dipika will be challenged by her friend Karanvir Bohra, while Deepak will be asked to destroy his family photograph, in order to save his friend Rohit.

It will be interesting to see if the contestants will be willing to give up their prized possessions in order to save their friends.

