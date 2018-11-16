Bigg Boss 12, Day 61, Written Update: One Mistake By Shivashish Leads To This Repercussion

Shivashish in Bigg Boss 12

Tonight, it was time for the captain of the house - Romil - to nominate three contestants to send to the kaalkothri. Before Bigg Boss announced this, we saw Rohit trying to reconcile his friendship with Srishty. He said sorry to her and said he shouldn't have fought with her. Meanwhile, Sreesanth and Romil had a small fight, after the cricketer was found sleeping despite repeated alarms. Later, Bigg Boss announced that Romil will decide three contestants whom he wanted to nominate for kaalkothri ki sazaa. This time instead of unanimously deciding on the names, Bigg Boss announced that the captain will decide who he wants to send to the kaalkothri on the basis of who broke the maximum rules.

Other contestants were asked to individually suggest three names to Romil and defend themselves from the punishment, if they are nominated by the captain. Romil was given three tickets to hand out to the contestants he was sending to the kaalkothri.

Romil's first decision was to send Megha, for the ugly fight between her and Deepak. Megha tried to defend herself, but she was later sent to the jail.

Later, Surbhi and Romil had a fight, after the said that the maximum nominations came for her as the fellow contestants think she uses foul language and thus, she should go to the jail. The reason agitated Surbhi and she created chaos in the house and broke one of the most important rules by speaking in English despite repeated instructions by Bigg Boss.

Second nomination was of Shivashish, for threatening Deepak with a fight and his aggression. Shivashish disagreed and refused to take the ticket. He remained adamant. Meanwhile, Surbhi said she wants to go to the jail and started littering in the house. Surbhi and the others accused Romil of taking revenge.

Later, Bigg Boss warned the housemates to comply by what the captain decides, otherwise the consequences would be harsh and it will impact everyone. However, Shivashish remained adamant and said he'll not to go to kaalkothri.

As a result, Bigg Boss reprimanded Shivasish and the others and nominated everyone, except Romil, for evictions. Meantime, the contestants blamed Sreesanth for supporting Shivashish, which agitated him.

In the evening, a luxury budget task was announced. There were two teams in the house - Team Romil and Team Rohit. An obstacle course was set on the garden area and they had to collect the placards with the luxury items while going through the way. One who finished the race in the shortest time, would win the task. Romil was declared the winner.