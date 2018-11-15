Bigg Boss 12, Day 60, Written Update: Romil Chaudhary Becomes The Captain Of The House For The Second Time

Romil Chaudhary and Shivashish Mishra were competing against each other (Courtesy varundvn)

Highlights Bigg Boss had first announced the task 'TRP' Later the task was cancelled following damage caused to property Karanvir Bohra was the sanchalak for the task

In the luxury budget task 'Hitman', Romil Chaudhary and Shivashish Mishra emerged as the winners and today we witnessed them battling it out to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. The captaincy task was called 'TRP'. As a part of the task, Romil and Shivashish were given two channels and they had to entertain the housemates. The task was divided into three parts - Chat Show, Dance and Infotainment. Studios had been set for the contenders, who could run their own channel and entertain the housemates. The housemates could only watch one channel at a time and they had to unanimously decide the winner of the captaincy task. Karanvir Bohra was the sanchalak for the task.c

Meanwhile, all is not well between Romil and Surbhi, who otherwise share a very cordial relationship in the house. Initially, Surbhi denies supporting Romil in the captaincy task but later agrees to support him in the first round after he comes to her seeking for help.

Now, coming to the task. In the first round, Surbhi goes as Shivashish's guest while Srishty joins as Romil's. As the contestants start fighting over changing the channels, the remote starts to malfunction. Just after the first round Bigg Boss cancels the 'TRP' task and summons the contestants to the garden area to announce a new task.

As a part of the new task, two chairs had been placed in the garden area for Romil and Shivashish where both had to sit following a buzzer sound. The contender who would leave the chair first would lose the task. Housemates' role in the task was to get that person off the chair whom they do not support. Romil was declared the captain of the house after Shivashish got off the chair.

