Bigg Boss 12, Day 54, Written Update: New Captain Karanvir Bohra Breaks Down

A still from Bigg Boss 12

Highlights Deepak and Karanvir had an intense conversation Karanvir got overwhelmed and broke down He said the Happy Club members' friendship is really inspiring

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 12 was an interesting one and also an emotionally heavy one. Friday's episode means it's time for the new captaincy task! And so, Bigg Boss announced the details of task - the garden area was marked with four red squares and four contending captains - Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Megha Dhade - were to walk inside the squares with bowls of coloured water in their hands. Dipika Kakar was to preside over the task and she was also given the authority to decide who gets disqualified from the game and who gets to carry on.

As the game began, there was much confusion between the contenders as Somi and Megha tried to push the bowl off each other's hands. While Somi's bowl fell to the ground and broke, Megha was allowed to continue. Later, Bigg Boss intervened to help Dipika decide Somi was out in the first round. In the second round, Karanvir carried on with his smart tactics and made Megha drop the bowl - she was disqualified. Next up, Romil knocked the bowl off Karanvir's hands but he quickly picked it up, claiming he still had water left in it. As the game moved on, Karanvir dropped Romil's bowl and was declared the captain by Dipika.

Meanwhile, Dipika was accused of being partial towards Karanvir by Romil, Surbhi, Somi and Sreesanth. Seeing the solidarity of the Happy Club Members, Karanvir Bohra started crying during his conversation with Deepak. Karanvir told Deepak that the deep bond which the four of them - Romil, Surbhi, Somi and Deepak - share, really made him emotional. He broke down saying the way they supported Somi and pushed her forward, is not seen amongst the other members of the house.

However, Karanvir was not the only contestant, who cried on Friday's episode of Bigg Boss. Romil, Surbhi, Somi and Deepak shared an emotional moment as they reflected upon their friendship and their eyes welled up with tears. On Friday's episode, the Bigg Boss contestants were also treated to a scrumptious Diwali menu!

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 12.