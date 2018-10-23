Bigg Boss 12, Day 37: The Battle For This Week's Captaincy Task Will Be Intense

A still from Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Highlights The nomination process took place on Monday Surbhi Rana is all set to take revenge in the task Megha Dade will be on everyone's radar

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss12 can be described as a roller-coaster ride. There's a lot happening in the Bigg Boss house at the juncture. As Bigg Boss announced this week's captaincy task, which was titled 'BB Poultry Farm,' anxiety took over. The captaincy task will also have a simultaneous impact on the next week's nomination process. As a part of the task, all the contestants will have to collect eggs from a special hen, which will be placed near the swimming pool area. In exchange of the eggs, the contestants can purchase effigies of their competing contestants from a shopkeeper, which they can throw in a crusher at any point of time. The contestants whose effigy remains intact, will win the captaincy task.

#BiggBoss12 mein hone wala hai BB Poultry Farm task! Kiske haath lagega captaincy jeetne ka anda? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/hlwy6HXuId — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

Wild card contestant Megha seemed to be on the radar of almost all the housemates. During her course of interaction with the fellow contestants, she will be seen allotting titles to all them. When Megha was asked about her fellow housemates, the former Bigg Boss Marathi winner called Deepak Thakur a"Confused Aatma. She also reviewed other contestants, she addressed Dipika Kakkar as a "smooth controller" and called Karanvir Bohra "Mr late latif." She also said that Jasleen Mataharu can not move forward in the competition without any form of support.

.@meghadhade ne thaan liya hai #BB12 jeetne ka iraada aur kar rahi hai woh gharwalon ko bhadkane ki koshish! Don't forget to watch #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM for all the entertainment.@iamappyfizz@oppomobileindia@TheGarnierMan@letsdroompic.twitter.com/mD4bdA2qtf — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

There's a lot of fight happening in the Bigg Boss house at the juncture. It appears that Surbhi Rana is not over the entire nomination process and is in no mood to forgive her enemies. Going by the promo video shared on the official Twitter page of Colors TV, seems like Surbhi is all set to take revenge.

.@meghadhade aur @imrohitsuchanti ke paas hain kuch strategies gharwalon ko bhadkane ke liye! Kya ghar mein macha denge yeh hungama? Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/1yG1HqELTb — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

This week, Surbhi Rana, Shrishty Rode, Urvashi Vani, Anup Jalota and Saba Khan are the contestants who have been nominated for eviction.

Watch this space for more Bigg Boss12 updates.