Bigg Boss 12, Day 36: Wild Card Contestants Megha Dadhe And Rohit Suchanti Are All Set To Challenge The Housemates

A still from Bigg Boss 12.

After the housemates bid adieu to their fellow contestant and friend Saurabh Patel on Sunday's episode, Bigg Boss changed the dynamics of the game. In tonight's episode, the housemates will be seen waking up to the song Tune Maari Entry, giving them a subtle hint of what's in store for them. Much to their surprise, two wild card contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss house tonight. The first wild card contestant to join the Bigg Boss family, will be actor Rohit Suchanti, who has featured in TV shows such as Saas Bina Sasural (in which he featured as a child artiste), Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Another wild card contestant to enter the house will be Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dadhe.

It will be interesting to see the kind of reaction that the housemates will have towards this big surprise, while some of the contestants might be thrilled to see these wild cards, the others might not be very pleased with the increasing competition.

Another highlight for tonight's episode will be the change in the pattern of nominations. As a part of the nomination process, all the housemates will be asked to divide themselves in groups of three, after which they will have to unanimously decide the name of the contestants that they wish to nominate for this week's eviction. However, the final decision to nominate the contestants will lie in the hands of the wild card contestants Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dadhe, who will shoot a series of questions at any time and based on the answers that they receive, they will decide who should be nominated for this week's eviction. It will be interesting to see if this new twist will affect the existing relationship between the contestants.

