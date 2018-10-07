Bigg Boss 12, Day 20 : Bharti Singh And Salman Khan Are All Set To Tickle Your Bones

Bharti Singh and Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 12

Highlights Karanvir and Deepak will fight it out in Sultani Akada Jasleen and Nehha will be seen performing Deepak and Anup Jalota will have a singing face off

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be filled with entertainment, The episode will begin with a fortune-teller, who will be seen predicting the fate of all the nominated housemates. In another segment of the show, comedian Bharti Singh will be seen entertaining everyone with her jokes. She will even organise a special talent hunt in the house, wherein all the contestants will be seen showcasing their talents. As a part of the 'Bigg Boss Got Talent' task, Jasleen Matharu and Nehha Pendse will be seen entertaining the housemates with their pole dance moves, while singers Anup Jalota and Deepak Kumar will entice their fellow contestants with their singing prowess. Bharti will also challenge Jasleen to dance around Anup Jalota, assuming him to be her pole, while Anup Jalota's challenge will be to not react during the performance.

.@lalli_bharti is coming to #BB12 to cause a laugh riot with her undeniably spot-on humour! Catch all the fun in tonight's #WeekendKaVaar episode at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/4PlJOh6Yg4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 7, 2018

Aaj ke Sultani Akhade me hogi @KVBohra aur #DeepakThakur ke beech takkar! Kise milegi woh special power? Tune in to watch #BB12 at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/v4Qbc5If1R — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 7, 2018

On a serious note, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur will be seen fighting it out in the Sultani Akhada. The contestant who will win both the rounds in the Sultani Akhada, will be given a special power. That's not it, Salman Khan will be seen enticing the audience by singing the song Jag Ghumeya from his 2016 film Sultan.

Watch @BeingSalmanKhan mesmerize everyone with his voice in tonight's #WeekendKaVaar only on #BiggBoss12. Tune in to witness this magic at 9 PM. #BB12pic.twitter.com/mJPEMcdJHl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 7, 2018

