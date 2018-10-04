Bigg Boss 12, Day 17, Written Update: Jwalamukhi Task Creates Havoc In House

A still from Bigg Boss 12.

Highlights Saba Khan tried stealing balls from Nehha's container Saba Khan and Nehha Pendse broke into a fight Saba accused Nehha of getting aggressive during the task

On the seventeenth day, the housemates woke up to the song Jigar Ma Badi Aag Hai, giving them a subtle hint of what's in store for them. On Wednesday, Bigg Boss announced this season's second luxury budget task titled Jwalamukhi as apart of which, a large volcano was placed in the garden area and the contestants had to collect colourful balls coming out of it. Karanvir, Nehha, Dipika, Srishty and Karanvir took part in the task, wherein they challenged Romil, Jasleen, Saba, Deepak and Saurabh. Competition intensified during the task as Nehha and Saba broke into a fight. The luxury budget not only impacts all the extra commodities that the contestants will get to make their stay more comfortable in the upcoming week but also directly impacts the captaincy.

After the task was announced, the singles were not very happy with the moderators of the task as both Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan belong to the Jodi team. The contestants from the single's team were not very happy with Bigg Boss' discretion of choosing them as moderators as they found it slightly unfair. Surbhi Rana was seen being her usual aggressive self during the task. Today's episode also witnessed a drift between so-called friends S Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur, who broke into a fight.

In another segment of the show, Saba, who has quite a bit of a reputation as an aggressive player, was seen trying to steal balls from Nehha's container, as a consequence of which, Saba accused Nehha of being "physical" with her. It will be interesting to see who will win the task and who will become this week's captain.

