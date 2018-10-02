Bigg Boss12, Day 16: After Jasleen Matharu, Anup Jalota Makes His Choice, Wishes To Play Solo In The Game

Will Jasleen-Anup's relationship be affected due to the task?

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 02, 2018 18:09 IST
A still from Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Jasleen was unable to complete the task
  2. Dipika asked Jasleen to get rid of all her make-up and clothes
  3. Deepak Thaur will be asked to shave his head

In today's episode, the viewers will get to witness an interesting facet of devotional singer Anup Jalota's personality. As seen in the teaser video posted on Colors TV's Twitter handle, Anup Jalota will decide to continue as an individual in the game. Anup Jalota's relationship with Jalseen Matharu was put to test in yesterday's nomination task, when Dipika asked Jasleen to chop off her hair and to sacrifice all her clothes and make-up, in order to save her partner Anup Jalota. Much to Anup's dismay, Jasleen didn't complete the task and picked her make-up over her partner. Needless to say, Anup wasn't very happy with Jasleen's decision.

 

 

In another promo, we can see Saba Khan taken hostage by team singles and Sreesanth negotiating terms on behalf of his team. Just like Dipika, Sreesanth too asked Somi to destroy her clothes and get a pixie cut, so that she could save her sister. Somi re-negotiates for her clothes and says that she can chop her hair to shoulder length. It will be interesting to see if Somi will agree to Sreesanth's demand. In another segment of the show, Gangs Of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur will be asked to shave his hair, in order to save his partner Urvashi, which he will do in order to save his partner.

 

 

In today's episode, the viewers will also get to witness former Roadies Xtreme contestant and this season's first wildcard contestant Surbhi Rana , making fun of Dipika. Surbhi, who happens to be Romil's partner wasn't very pleased with Dipika's demands in yesterday's episode and even said that "Karma comes in play at the right time."

Watch this space for more Bigg Boss 12 updates.

