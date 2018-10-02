Bigg Boss 12, Day 15, Written Update: Jasleen Matharu Picks Make-Up Over Partner Anup Jalota

A still from Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

The fifteenth day of the popular television show Bigg Boss 12 was extremely intense as housemates welcomed two wild card contestants- Romil Choudhary, who got evicted in yesterday's episode and former Roadies Xtreme contestant Surbhi Rana. Much to the housemates' dismay, the duo will be participating as a jodi for the rest of the season. Interestingly, Dipika and Neha were not very happy about Surbhi's entry in the show. The contestants woke up to Govinda's popular track "What Is Your Mobile Number," giving them a subtle hint of what's in store for them. Bigg Boss announced this week's Nomination task, as apart of which all the single contestants had to kidnap one member from each jodi and the single contestants could demand any form of ransom in order to free their partner.

The first jodi, who's bond was tested in today's challenge was devotional singer Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu, who was asked to chop off her hair and give up all her clothes and make-up by Dipika. Jasleen seemed to be confused about her decision and broke down. However, she finally decided that she wouldn't sacrifice her make-up or clothes for her partner Anup Jalota. Jasleen's decision didn't go very well with Anup Jalota, who will be seen talking about breaking his jodi with Jasleen, in tomorrow's episode.

All the Jodi contestants were not very happy with Dipika's demands, especially wild card contestant Surbhi Rana, who, in one segment of the show said, "Karma comes in play at the right time." Surbhi brightened up the house with her infectious energy. Surbhi was seen interacting with S Sreesanth. She told the former cricketer that unlike the other housemates, she admires his aggressive style.

