Bigg Boss 12, Day 12, Written Update: Nehha Pendse Defeats Karanvir Vohra To Become New Captain

Bigg Boss 12, Day 12: A still from the show (courtesy BiggBoss)

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 12 was indeed an interesting one as it witnessed the appointment of a new captain in the house! In a task between Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Vohra, Nehha won with maximum votes while Karanvir had the support of Deepak Thakur. Since Team Singles had been the winner of the luxury budget task, they were asked to nominate two housemates for the Captaincy Task. While they could have nominated any of the jodis as well, Team Singles unanimously decided for Nehha and Karan. Meanwhile, the task witnessed the return of Sreesanth on the "pitch."

The Captaincy Task actually required Sreesanth to bowl on a pitch, created in the garden area, with two wickets set up on it, one each with the contenders' names. Fou housemates were to strike out one contender from the captaincy task when Sreeshanth would bowl.

Ahead of the task, Karanvir was spotted trying to convince Shivansh Mishra to vote for him, who eventually dropped his wicket. Meanwhile, Nehha, who asked for Somi and Saba Khan's votes, emerged successful.

Meanwhile, not a single day the Bigg Boss 12 house goes without a fight. Deepak found himself at the epicentre of a rift after he jokingly tugged at Saba's scarf, which clearly did not go well with her. While Saba remained visibly upset and sobbed under her blanket, Somi yelled at Deepak for appearing to misbehave with her sister. Deepak, who apologised several times, lost his cool after a while when Urvashi Vani intervened. This led to another battle of words between Deepak and Urvashi.

Saturday's episode will welcome two guests in the house - Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. How much fun do you think that will be?

