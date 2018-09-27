Bigg Boss 12, Day 10, Written Updates: Singles Win The First Luxury Budget Task Of The Season

A still from Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

On the tenth day, the contestants of Bigg Boss 12, woke up to the song Hum Bhi Hain Josh Mein, giving them a subtle hint of what's in store for them. The competition among all the contestants intensified as Bigg Boss announced the second phase of the luxury budget task titled 'Samudri Lutere. In today's episode, the jodi, who were the prisoners, were seen hiding things such as garbage, shampoo bottles, which their opponents could have used in order to avail the golden ring from them. As a part of the task, the jodis were supposed to be seated on a chair and they had to protect a golden ring from being snatched away by the single contestants. Both the teams collected two golden rings each. However, the singles took lesser time than the jodis to finish the task and became the winners of the first luxury task of this season.

The Khan sisters (Somi and Saba) were not very happy with the way Dipika carried out the task and thought she was "extremely aggressive." Just like yesterday's episode, Kriti and Roshmi were chosen as the Sanchalak, to moderate the task in today's episode as well.

The task took an intense turn after fights broke out between the single contestants and the jodis. The jodis were disappointed with their defeat in the challenge and Jasleen Matharu broke down after she lost the challenge. Saba and Somi too, erupted into a fight with Dipika and decided to stop any form of communication with her. Dipika seemed to be on the radar of almost all the jodis.

On a lighter note, devotional singer Anup Jalota was seen flirting with Jasleen Matharu. In one segment of the show, Anup said to Jasleen,"Diwali ke mauke pe kya pesh kare, jab tum hie ek pataka ho." Jasleen too, responded with a bright smile and said that she has a special surprise planned for the singer, which will be revealed in tomorrow's episode.

