Bigg Boss 12, Day 11, Written Update: Sreesanth Threatens To the Leave The House, Again

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sreesanth with Vikas Gupta (Courtesy BiggBoss)

Highlights Vikas Gupta came as a surprise visitor in today's show Bigg Boss also punished Deepak and Romil in a unique way Sreesanth got into an argument with Romil and Nirmal

A lot happened in the Bigg Boss house today after the jodis lost to the singles in the season's first luxury budget task. Singles were not able to relish their win for long since the blame game about who played a ruthless game continued. Deepak and Romil woke up to find their favourite spot in the Bigg Boss house - 'Mangluto' - has been closed down. The contestants also had a surprise visitor from last season's Bigg Boss, Vikas Gupta. Vikas entered the house at the moment when Bigg Boss had announced everyone to freeze in their respective position. Vikas spoke to each of the contestants and made them aware about how they are being perceived by the viewers. Vikas gave his perspective on how each one is playing their game and was all praises for Urvashi. He also said that he is very impressed with the way Anup Jalota is playing the game.

Soon after Vikas' exit, housemates started discussing about the things he told each of them. It appears that Vikas' comments have not really gone down well with Sreesanth, who said that he hasn't watched the show and is making baseless claims.

Bigg Boss asks contestants to gather in the living area and wants the name of the defaulters of the week, who would be sent to the jail or kalkothri. During the process, Sreesanth gets into an argument with Romil and Nirmal and once again threatens to leave the house. Sreesanth alleges that the duo have misbehaved with him but they don't accept their mistake and refuse to apologise.

