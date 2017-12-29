Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 29: Gharwale Earn A Grand New Year Party. Courtesy Vikas Gupta

Highlights
- Vikas Gupta got a secret task from Bigg Boss
- Akash Dadlani went to the jail
- The housemates enjoyed an Appy Fizz party
All the other inmates, unknowingly, did not agree with Vikas and said that Akash must go to the jail. Vikas tried to take Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi into confidence but ended up getting into an intense argument with Puneesh. Puneesh went on to say that Vikas was just pretending to be a 'Hero' by saving Akash. Akash was finally sent to the jail.
.@lostboy54 ko mila unka pehla gupt kaarya! Will he succeed? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/2etc7LcYMC— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2017
Up next for Vikas was to make somebody cry. Doing this he could earn music for the party. Vikas succeeded in this round.
Secret task ke liye @lostboy54 ko hai ghar ke kisi ek sadasya ko rulana! Watch the drama unfold tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/EvcmKsz81B— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2017
The next task for mastermind Vikas was to put a theft blame on any one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Vikas emptied his own coffee powder bottle, he played the victim card in front of the contestants and patiently waited for the right time to trap Akash in this blame-game. Falling for Vikas' ploys, gharwale blamed Akash and went against him; as Akash tried his best to save himself from Vikas' allegation.
For earning the Appy Fizz party, Vikas had to throw someone else's clothes in the pool.
Gharwalein ho rahe hai @lostboy54 ki harqaton se hairan! Witness it all tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek. pic.twitter.com/HdBAtFdfEO— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2017
Vikas completed his secret task and hence the housemates won a grand celebration.
It's party time for the #BB11 housemates! Be a part of the fun tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Prd7Ra6E8Z— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2017
Do you think the gharwale will resolve all their issues in the coming year and will welcome 2018 together? Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.