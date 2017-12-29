Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 29: Gharwale Earn A Grand New Year Party. Courtesy Vikas Gupta

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 29, 2017 23:26 IST
  1. Vikas Gupta got a secret task from Bigg Boss
  2. Akash Dadlani went to the jail
  3. The housemates enjoyed an Appy Fizz party
It's time for New Year's joyous celebrations in the Bigg Boss house. The gharwale grooved to Party On My Mind. Friends Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan discussed Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's strategy. Bigg Boss called Vikas in the confession room and told that all the housemates had to earn a New Year party. For that Vikas was given a secret task. Bigg Boss further stated that Vikas would be given a series of tasks/challenges one after the other during the day. Vikas was given a cell phone for the instructions from Bigg Boss. The first gupt task could get food for the party: Vikas had to defend Akash Dadlani from going to the jail to bear kaalkothri ki saza.

All the other inmates, unknowingly, did not agree with Vikas and said that Akash must go to the jail. Vikas tried to take Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi into confidence but ended up getting into an intense argument with Puneesh. Puneesh went on to say that Vikas was just pretending to be a 'Hero' by saving Akash. Akash was finally sent to the jail.
 

Up next for Vikas was to make somebody cry. Doing this he could earn music for the party. Vikas succeeded in this round.
 

The next task for mastermind Vikas was to put a theft blame on any one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Vikas emptied his own coffee powder bottle, he played the victim card in front of the contestants and patiently waited for the right time to trap Akash in this blame-game. Falling for Vikas' ploys, gharwale blamed Akash and went against him; as Akash tried his best to save himself from Vikas' allegation.

For earning the Appy Fizz party, Vikas had to throw someone else's clothes in the pool.
 

Vikas completed his secret task and hence the housemates won a grand celebration.
 

Do you think the gharwale will resolve all their issues in the coming year and will welcome 2018 together? Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.

