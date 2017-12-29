Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 28: Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra's Happy Reunion

In Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 11, the contestants got a golden chance of meeting their family member and friends. Earlier this week, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Akasha Dadlani's mothers were called on the show and were made to stay in the padosi's house. Shilpa Shinde's brother and Hina Khan's boyfriend were also invited. Meanwhile, ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra came from Puneesh Sharma's side. Bandgi and Puneesh, fell in love in Bigg Boss' house. Meanwhile, in order to meet the guests, the contestants had to complete four assigned tasks, which was judged gharwalon ke gharwale. While they successfully completed three, in the fourth task, they were unable to make a unanimous decision.
The contestants were asked to put together a gift basket and their gharwale were asked to judge the presents and declare the winner. The contestants added their personal belongings in the gift basket to make their loved ones happy. Hina sent a personalized basket for Rocky while Luv gifted his mother his lucky shirt - the one he had worn during Bigg Boss 11 audition, along with the medal he won in the sultaani akhada.
.@eyehinakhan, Luv Tyagi & Puneesh Sharma declare their gifts for their loved ones. Which one do you like the best? Watch #BB11 and tell us!
Seeing the gifts, the guests became emotional and asked Bigg Boss to decide the winner as for them, everyone did a fantastic job. Lastly, Bigg Boss allowed them to meet each other.
Priyank cried on seeing his mother and hugged her. He also apologised to her.
Finally! @ipriyanksharmaa meets his mother in the #BB11 House. Watch their emotional reunion only on #BB11!
It was a happy reunion for Bandgi and Puneesh. She also suggests Puneesh to be loyal to the people who supported him in the house.
Bigg Boss 11 is currently hosting seven contestants. The finale will be held in a couple of weeks.