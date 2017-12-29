Bigg Boss 11, December 29: New Year Bash For Contestants Or Not? Depends On Vikas Gupta Bigg Boss hands out a secret task to Vikas and if he succeeds the entire house will get a grand New Year bash

Here's a sneak peek of tonight's episode:

.@lostboy54 ko mila unka pehla gupt kaarya! Will he succeed? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/2etc7LcYMC — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2017

Secret task mein @lostboy54 ne lagaya Akash Dadlani par chori ka ilzaam! Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/zeg3UdH4Q6 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 29, 2017



In another part, Vikas was aksed to make one person in the house cry. This one vikas handled like a pro. He made it a contest between Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and himself as to who can shed tears without any reason ASAP.



Take a look:

Secret task ke liye @lostboy54 ko hai ghar ke kisi ek sadasya ko rulana! Watch the drama unfold tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/EvcmKsz81B — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2017



Will Vikas succeed in the secret task and earn a New Year bash for everyone?



Few weeks before the finale, the contestant met their loved ones and interacted with them.



