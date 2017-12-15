Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 15: House Without A Captain This Week

Indeed a heartbreaking one for Hina Khan. Hina broke into tears to see Shilpa Shinde making fun of her tears when Hina's rumoured boyfriend Rocky visited her in the Bigg Boss house. Hina was shocked at Shilpa's reaction and said, "Today Shilpa lost all the respect." Hina also pointed out Puneesh Sharma for questioning Luv Tyagi's friendship. Next up was Vikas Gupta with a special power to see unseen videos of the gharwale. Vikas saw Hina's video but played a game and got Luv and Priyank to confess what they said about him. Vikas was irked with Luv and Priyank's conversation behind his back. Vikas yet again warned Priyank not to talk about him or his family. Watch the clip here:
Then it was time to select the new captain in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss asked the winning team to elect, with mutual consent, top two contenders for captaincy. But arriving at a decision seemed difficult as each person wanted to desperately fight it out to be the next leader. 'Begum' Arshi Khan wanted to retain her captaincy as she claimed that she attained the previous captaincy in 'khairath'. Shilpa on the other hand was equally determined to fight for captaincy, as she had till date sacrificed that position for the inmates in the house. Shilpa and Arshi got into multiple arguments with each other and had a hard time to meet midway on the same.
Vikas willingly sacrificed his captaincy and suggested Arshi and Shilpa should be the top contenders but Luv did not think Arshi was capable enough to retain her captaincy. His preference was Shilpa and himself, post which he got into an intense argument with Arshi.
Because Arshi and other housemates couldn't decide any two names for captaincy hence Bigg Boss said that there will be no captain in the 11th week of Bigg Boss 11.
