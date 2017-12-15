Bigg Boss 11, December 15: Who Deserves To Be The New Captain - Shilpa Shinde Or Arshi Khan?

Time has come to select the new captain in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss will ask Arshi Khan (the current captain of the house) to tell the gharwale that two members will be chosen amongst the four housemates from the winning team (Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi, Arshi Khan) of the luxury budget task 'BB Lab' and karya sanchalak Puneesh Sharma as the claimants for next captaincy. All the four winners will get into a discussion and Arshi will say that she needs the captaincy while Vikas will say that Shilpa should be given a chance since she has never been the captain of the house but Arshi will deny. Shilpa too will show her will to become the new captain of the house and this will lead to a rough verbal spat between 'Begum' Arshi and 'Kitchen Queen' Shilpa.
Highlights
- The gharwale will chose a new captain of the house
- Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan will indulge in a fight
- Vikas Gupta will support Shilpa
Captaincy bani Shilpa Shinde aur Arshi Khan ke beech jhagde ka kaaran! Kaun banega davedaar? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/JdumSqBBnL— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 15, 2017
Also, Hina Khan, who received a special power by captain Arshi to see some unseen videos of the gharwale, will confront Vikas and other housemates of the house. Hina will be heartbroken and will slam Shilpa for making fun of her tears. Also, Vikas will be disappointed to see close friend Priyank speaking ill about him.
.@eyehinakhan and @lostboy54 get a chance to see what everyone has to say about them in the @cpplusglobal task. Catch this task, tomorrow at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/c4QRDP8sQQ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Host Salman Khan will take up all these issues in Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Who do you think deserves to be the new captain of the house - Shilpa Shinde or Arshi Khan?
