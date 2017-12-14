Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Loses Cool When Hina Khan Calls Africa A 'Country'

Highlights
- Hina Khan calls Africa a country in the latest viral video
- Twitter users have posted hilarious tweets
- "Hina Khan has her own geography book," read a tweet
Watch Hina calling Africa a 'country' here:
This one is hilarious.. #MissGrace n bola ki Africa country h but Africa is world's second largest continent or udko lagta h to intelligent h..Or arshi ka mazak bana Rahi ho.. @TheKaranPatel@KishwerM@suyyashrai@RealVinduSingh@iamkamyapunjabi@scorp_sid@LovelyCamellpic.twitter.com/lu2wWwtnYm— VIKAS GUPTA FANDOM (@guptatripti37) December 12, 2017
Some Twitter users slammed Hina for her 'own geography book' and called her a 'dumb head' while some others have urged host Salman Khan to take up this issue in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Some of the users have even showered hilarious tweets like: "Congratulations, Ms Hina Khan has discovered a new country called Africa" and "She made possible that Russia is the second largest country and Africa is largest."
Take a look at the Internet's hilarious tweets here:
some pages of dumbhead #hinahyenakhan's own geography book...in whc #hinakhan hs mastery— RACHNA MAHAJAN (@True_Tree3) December 4, 2017
Whr Africa z a country
Whr thr r four tropics pic.twitter.com/uMCPWajIvg
Too much fun @BeingSalmanKhan plz ek baar hina se puch lena... Ki#overconfident#MissGraceful#HinaKhan— Priyanka Tiwari (@priyankatinny28) December 7, 2017
Africa is a country....?
Whaaatttttt?!
Too much....! https://t.co/yL6VmjqCUo
LMAO Congratulations Ms Hina Khan just discovered a new country called Africa #BB11https://t.co/bRUtrDJFwL— Aiish (@AnishaS_tweets) December 4, 2017
Slow claps for— Ankur Ahlawat (@ankurahlawat111) December 3, 2017
New Geography Teacher
Hina Khan
Who Declared Africa as a country
She made possible that Russia is the second largest country and Africa is largest
Moreover she has given names to 2 new latitudes which lead to 4 zones
Are Polar Bears found in Africa#BB11
Literally, 'slow claps' for Hina Khan:
@BiggBossNewz#VOOTUndekha : HMs GK session, while making fun of arshi's epic GK, Hina trying to display her knowledge, so according to her there r 4 tropics(actually2 Cancer& Capricorn,1 equator)n all 4 tropics passes through a country called Africa(which is a continent) pic.twitter.com/6L9SMdEYmq— Preeti mishra (@Iampreetytweety) December 3, 2017
Recently, Hina was also slammed by Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh for passing comments on them. Particularly Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar, posted angry tweets for Hina, writing: "Tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi."
Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!! https://t.co/97usxEYc6i— Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 29, 2017
Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017
Earlier, Hina was disgraced by Twitter for slut-shaming co-contestant Arshi Khan and her rude behaviour towards wild card entrant Dhinchak Pooja.
It was also not a very pleasant time for Hina Khan on Bigg Boss' recent episode. Hina lost in the luxury budget 'BB Lab' task.