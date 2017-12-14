Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Loses Cool When Hina Khan Calls Africa A 'Country'

Bigg Boss 11 : Still from the show. (Image courtesy: hinakhan._fc )

Highlights Hina Khan calls Africa a country in the latest viral video Twitter users have posted hilarious tweets "Hina Khan has her own geography book," read a tweet

This one is hilarious.. #MissGrace n bola ki Africa country h but Africa is world's second largest continent or udko lagta h to intelligent h..Or arshi ka mazak bana Rahi ho.. @TheKaranPatel@KishwerM@suyyashrai@RealVinduSingh@iamkamyapunjabi@scorp_sid@LovelyCamellpic.twitter.com/lu2wWwtnYm — VIKAS GUPTA FANDOM (@guptatripti37) December 12, 2017

some pages of dumbhead #hinahyenakhan's own geography book...in whc #hinakhan hs mastery

Whr Africa z a country

Whr thr r four tropics pic.twitter.com/uMCPWajIvg — RACHNA MAHAJAN (@True_Tree3) December 4, 2017

LMAO Congratulations Ms Hina Khan just discovered a new country called Africa #BB11https://t.co/bRUtrDJFwL — Aiish (@AnishaS_tweets) December 4, 2017

Slow claps for

New Geography Teacher

Hina Khan

Who Declared Africa as a country

She made possible that Russia is the second largest country and Africa is largest

Moreover she has given names to 2 new latitudes which lead to 4 zones

Are Polar Bears found in Africa#BB11 — Ankur Ahlawat (@ankurahlawat111) December 3, 2017

@BiggBossNewz#VOOTUndekha : HMs GK session, while making fun of arshi's epic GK, Hina trying to display her knowledge, so according to her there r 4 tropics(actually2 Cancer& Capricorn,1 equator)n all 4 tropics passes through a country called Africa(which is a continent) pic.twitter.com/6L9SMdEYmq — Preeti mishra (@Iampreetytweety) December 3, 2017

Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!! https://t.co/97usxEYc6i — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 29, 2017

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017