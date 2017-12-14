Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Loses Cool When Hina Khan Calls Africa A 'Country'

Bigg Boss 11: A video in which Hina Khan is calling Africa a 'country' went viral

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 14, 2017 22:44 IST
284 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Loses Cool When Hina Khan Calls Africa A 'Country'

Bigg Boss 11: Still from the show. (Image courtesy: hinakhan._fc)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hina Khan calls Africa a country in the latest viral video
  2. Twitter users have posted hilarious tweets
  3. "Hina Khan has her own geography book," read a tweet
It appears Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan is on her way to lose her massive fan following, which she garnered for her role in popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently Hina Khan was slammed by actors Karan Patel, Kishwer Merchant and Sayantani Ghosh for her behaviour on the show and now in a viral video being shared on social media, Hina Khan can be heard calling Africa a 'country.' In a recent episode, Hina threw a GK question for all the other housemates, which she herself wasn't able to answer and to sum it up quickly, Hina called Africa a 'country.' No one but Vikas Gupta (mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 pointed out to Hina that Africa is not a country but a continent.

Watch Hina calling Africa a 'country' here:
 

Some Twitter users slammed Hina for her 'own geography book' and called her a 'dumb head' while some others have urged host Salman Khan to take up this issue in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Some of the users have even showered hilarious tweets like: "Congratulations, Ms Hina Khan has discovered a new country called Africa" and "She made possible that Russia is the second largest country and Africa is largest."

Take a look at the Internet's hilarious tweets here:
 
 
 
 

Literally, 'slow claps' for Hina Khan:
 

Recently, Hina was also slammed by Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh for passing comments on them. Particularly Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar, posted angry tweets for Hina, writing: "Tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi."
 
 

Earlier, Hina was disgraced by Twitter for slut-shaming co-contestant Arshi Khan and her rude behaviour towards wild card entrant Dhinchak Pooja.

It was also not a very pleasant time for Hina Khan on Bigg Boss' recent episode. Hina lost in the luxury budget 'BB Lab' task.

Trending

hina khan bigg boss 11bigg boss 11Television

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................