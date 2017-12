Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Loses Cool When Hina Khan Calls Africa A 'Country'

Highlights Hina Khan calls Africa a country in the latest viral video Twitter users have posted hilarious tweets "Hina Khan has her own geography book," read a tweet

This one is hilarious.. #MissGrace n bola ki Africa country h but Africa is world's second largest continent or udko lagta h to intelligent h..Or arshi ka mazak bana Rahi ho.. @TheKaranPatel@KishwerM@suyyashrai@RealVinduSingh@iamkamyapunjabi@scorp_sid@LovelyCamellpic.twitter.com/lu2wWwtnYm — VIKAS GUPTA FANDOM (@guptatripti37) December 12, 2017

some pages of dumbhead #hinahyenakhan's own geography book...in whc #hinakhan hs mastery

Whr Africa z a country

Whr thr r four tropics pic.twitter.com/uMCPWajIvg — RACHNA MAHAJAN (@True_Tree3) December 4, 2017

LMAO Congratulations Ms Hina Khan just discovered a new country called Africa #BB11https://t.co/bRUtrDJFwL — Aiish (@AnishaS_tweets) December 4, 2017

Slow claps for

New Geography Teacher

Hina Khan

Who Declared Africa as a country

She made possible that Russia is the second largest country and Africa is largest

Moreover she has given names to 2 new latitudes which lead to 4 zones

Are Polar Bears found in Africa#BB11 — Ankur Ahlawat (@ankurahlawat111) December 3, 2017

@BiggBossNewz#VOOTUndekha : HMs GK session, while making fun of arshi's epic GK, Hina trying to display her knowledge, so according to her there r 4 tropics(actually2 Cancer& Capricorn,1 equator)n all 4 tropics passes through a country called Africa(which is a continent) pic.twitter.com/6L9SMdEYmq — Preeti mishra (@Iampreetytweety) December 3, 2017

Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!! https://t.co/97usxEYc6i — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 29, 2017

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

It appearscontestant Hina Khan is on her way to lose her massive fan following, which she garnered for her role in popular TV series Recently Hina Khan was slammed by actors Karan Patel, Kishwer Merchant and Sayantani Ghosh for her behaviour on the show and now in a viral video being shared on social media, Hina Khan can be heard calling Africa a 'country.' In a recent episode, Hina threw a GK question for all the other housemates, which she herself wasn't able to answer and to sum it up quickly, Hina called Africa a 'country.' No one but Vikas Gupta (mastermind ofpointed out to Hina that Africa is not a country but a continent.Watch Hina calling Africa a 'country' here:Some Twitter users slammed Hina for her 'own geography book' and called her a 'dumb head' while some others have urged host Salman Khan to take up this issue in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Some of the users have even showered hilarious tweets like: "Congratulations, Ms Hina Khan has discovered a new country called Africa" and "She made possible that Russia is the second largest country and Africa is largest."Take a look at the Internet's hilarious tweets here:Literally, 'slow claps' for Hina Khan:Recently, Hina was also slammed by Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh for passing comments on them. Particularly Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar, posted angry tweets for Hina, writing: "."Earlier, Hina was disgraced by Twitter for slut-shaming co-contestant Arshi Khan and her rude behaviour towards wild card entrant Dhinchak Pooja. It was also not a very pleasant time for Hina Khan on Bigg Boss' recent episode. Hina lost in the luxury budget 'BB Lab' task.