Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 14: Arshi Khan, Hina Khan And Vikas Gupta Have A Special Power

December 14, 2017
Today's Bigg Boss' episode began with Vikas Gupta's extreme anger for co-contestant and once his friend Priyank Sharma, who made fun of his pet name 'Kuchi Pu' and his family in 'BB Lab' task. Arshi Khan tried to speak with Priyank and make peace between Vikas and Priyank but Vikas called Priyank 'vaahiyat' and 'batameez.' Vikas gave a dreadful warning to Priyank that he will make his life miserable in Bigg Boss if Priyank continues to make fun of him and his family on the show: "Tu na mere baare mei, na mere gherwalo ke baare mei bolna," yelled Vikas.
 

Priyank tried to explain himself to Vikas and the other housemates but he failed. Then it was time for the saza! Bigg Boss announced that it was time to nominate the worst performers of the 'BB Lab' task, which was won by Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi. And as always without definite mutual consent, two contestants were sent to the jail including Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma. Also, the captain of the house Arshi Khan got a special power to nominate any one housemate, who would spend the night behind the bars, along with the other two worst performers of 'BB Lab' task. Arshi chose Akash Dadlani as the kaalkothri ki saza ka hakdar.
 

Today Bigg Boss gave an interesting special power task to the selected three gharwale. Arshi Khan, who is the captain of the house, along with any other two contestants chosen by her could remotely view the unseen activities of the other inmates. Vikas and Hina became the special contestants to watch the undekha activities of the housemates.
 

Today, the Queen of Kitchen, Shilpa Shinde decided to step off her throne and leave behind kitchen duties as Hina Khan questioned her hygiene levels while cooking food. Captain Arshi 'Begum' brought to Hina's notice that Shilpa had been using tap water to prepare food for the inmates. Hina, who is very particular about her diet, confronted Shilpa and strictly warned her that she won't tolerate her using tap water to prepare food.

Hina also went on to say that Shilpa using tap water to prepare food was the reason behind all the contestants falling ill. Unable to bear these allegations, Shilpa lost her cool and asked Hina herself to step into the kitchen as she left behind her kitchen duties.
 

Arshi was shocked to see her slut-shaming video and also when Hina and Luv commented on her choice of clothes. She was disheartened to watch Puneesh Sharma backstabbing her with Akash Dadlani. Next up was Hina Khan. Hina broke into tears to see what Shilpa and Puneesh had in store for her.

Will Hina Khan confront Shilpa Shinde for making fun about her tears?

