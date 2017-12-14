Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 14: Arshi Khan, Hina Khan And Vikas Gupta Have A Special Power

Highlights
- Captain Arshi Khan received a special power
- Vikas Gupta slammed Priyank Sharma for making fun of him
- Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank go to jail
.@lostboy54 completely loses his calm on @ipriyanksharmaa after the luxury budget task. Watch #BB11 to catch all the drama tonight at 10.30. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/l9elFTFlOU— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Priyank tried to explain himself to Vikas and the other housemates but he failed. Then it was time for the saza! Bigg Boss announced that it was time to nominate the worst performers of the 'BB Lab' task, which was won by Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi. And as always without definite mutual consent, two contestants were sent to the jail including Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma. Also, the captain of the house Arshi Khan got a special power to nominate any one housemate, who would spend the night behind the bars, along with the other two worst performers of 'BB Lab' task. Arshi chose Akash Dadlani as the kaalkothri ki saza ka hakdar.
Kin do gharwalo ko milega Kaal Kothri ki sazaa? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11, aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/FV481UMhsz— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Today Bigg Boss gave an interesting special power task to the selected three gharwale. Arshi Khan, who is the captain of the house, along with any other two contestants chosen by her could remotely view the unseen activities of the other inmates. Vikas and Hina became the special contestants to watch the undekha activities of the housemates.
Arshi Khan ke saamne khulegi sabki poll in the @cpplusglobal task. Watch her find out what the housemates have to say about her on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/OssySFMY5k— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Today, the Queen of Kitchen, Shilpa Shinde decided to step off her throne and leave behind kitchen duties as Hina Khan questioned her hygiene levels while cooking food. Captain Arshi 'Begum' brought to Hina's notice that Shilpa had been using tap water to prepare food for the inmates. Hina, who is very particular about her diet, confronted Shilpa and strictly warned her that she won't tolerate her using tap water to prepare food.
Hina also went on to say that Shilpa using tap water to prepare food was the reason behind all the contestants falling ill. Unable to bear these allegations, Shilpa lost her cool and asked Hina herself to step into the kitchen as she left behind her kitchen duties.
.@eyehinakhan hui Shilpa Shinde ke khaana banane ke tareeko se naraaz! Kya hoga iss jhagde ka anjaam? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/nt6EUk83oO— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Arshi was shocked to see her slut-shaming video and also when Hina and Luv commented on her choice of clothes. She was disheartened to watch Puneesh Sharma backstabbing her with Akash Dadlani. Next up was Hina Khan. Hina broke into tears to see what Shilpa and Puneesh had in store for her.
Will Hina Khan confront Shilpa Shinde for making fun about her tears?