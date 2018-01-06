Bigg Boss 11, January 6: When Rani Mukerji Met Salman Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Highlights
- Rani Mukerji will make an appearance on tonight's episode
- Salman Khan and Rani will groove to their song
- Salman and Rani co-starred in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
.@BeingSalmanKhan and Rani Mukherjee indulge in some fun banter on the #BB11 stage. Don't forget to catch them tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. pic.twitter.com/4u9Q64qytw— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 6, 2018
Then Salman Khan will remind the four nominated contestants - Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi - that they are the least popular gharwale amongst the fans as the top two spots are already occupied by housemates Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. Salman will lash out at Akash Dadlani and will tell him that doing bang-bang or fighting with others doesn't make you a good entertainer.
Akash Dadlani ko number one popularity ka spot dena, pad gaya sabhi gharwalo ko bhari! Jaaniye kaun hoga eliminate on #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/qvlskCpRQZ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018
Rani Mukherjee enters the #BB11 house to promote her upcoming movie #Hitchki and play a fun task with the housemates. Catch all the masti, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/gsroogfN9H— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018
Lots of fun awaits tonight also Salman Khan will declare who received the least number of votes in the live voting session in the mall. Excited much?