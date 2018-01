Bigg Boss 11, January 6: When Rani Mukerji Met Salman Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Highlights Rani Mukerji will make an appearance on tonight's episode Salman Khan and Rani will groove to their song Salman and Rani co-starred in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

...Did this song remind you of something? Yes, get ready to see your favouriteSalman Khan and Rani Mukerji re-unite on the sets ofin today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Rani Mukerji, who is all set for her upcoming film, will join host Salman Khan in today's episode. The duo will dance to the beats of their famous song titledfromand will take us back to the 90s. Salman and Rani will also indulge in a banter and Rani will advise Salman not to get married but to have a baby. " Humei Salman Khan ke bachche chaiye, unki shaadi mei humei koi interest nahi, " Rani will say.Then Salman Khan will remind the four nominated contestants - Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi - that they are the least popularamongst the fans as the top two spots are already occupied by housemates Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. Salman will lash out at Akash Dadlani and will tell him that doing bang-bang or fighting with others doesn't make you a good entertainer. Later, Rani will enter the house and will play a game with all the contestants, based on her upcoming film. Rani will give each topic to eachand they will have to continuously speak for one minute (remembering our good old school days). Puneesh will play Luv's role and will enact Luv and Hina's friendship while Shilpa Shinde will become Hina.Lots of fun awaits tonight also Salman Khan will declare who received the least number of votes in the live voting session in the mall . Excited much?