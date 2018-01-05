Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Mobbed At Mall, Hair Pulled By Crowd

As Bigg Boss 11 is inching closer to the finale, the contestants are facing twists and turns at every corners. While Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi failed to get the Ticket To Finale, things didn't go down too well for celebrity contestant Hina Khan as well. In a fresh move, the Bigg Boss makers closed the voting lines for a Live Poll - the contestants were taken to a mall, where the Live Poll took place on Thursday, reports mid-day. During the polling session, the crowd went unruly and Hina Khan was hurt as someone pulled at her hair, said mid-day. Certain photos and videos from the mishap have been released on social media but the happenings in the video are not exactly clear.
Highlights
- The contestants were taken to a mall for a live poll
- They were escorted by heavy security
- But still the crowd got unruly
mid-day. One particular fan of Hina Khan wanted a selfie with the contestant and while being clicked he reportedly pulled Hina's hair and in one of the videos, Vikas Gupta can be seen rushing to Hina's aid. The security staff of the mall failed to bring the situation under control and within 15 minutes, the contestants were escorted out of the mall.
Meanwhile, updates from the Bigg Boss 11 episode tell us that though Puneesh did not win the Ticket To Finale, he is safe in this week's eviction and so is Aakash. Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi will see one of them leaving the house this week.