Bigg Boss 11, December 5: Baby's Day Out In The House

Highlights The housemates will become baby sitters in today's task Arshi Khan will turn violent in the game Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will plan their game

Gharwalon ko mila iss hafte ka captaincy task! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Xrujy7yB8l — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 5, 2017

Captaincy ki race me kaunsa babysitter jeetega? Find out by watching the BB Daycare Task, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/ZbJKhFivJh — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017

.@lostboy54 is not happy with @ipriyanksharmaa's game plan. Tune in to all the mind games tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/bqnWjFEJTU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017