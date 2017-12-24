Bigg Boss 11 December 24: Salman Khan Is Here With A Weekend Ka Vaar Special Task

Highlights The task will require the contestants to spray on each other Vikas Gupta will get sprayed on his face So will Puneesh Sharma

Tonight's episode ofwill see Salman Khan bring aspecial episode, in which the housemates will both be mock punished and have a fun time with each other. As part of the task, Salman will share statements made by the housemates about each other and the actual task for the contestants is to guess who it is. Once guessed, the person about whom things are being said, will get the opportunity to spray of the speaker's face. The first statement was for Vikas Gupta and Priank Sharma and they guess it could be Luv Tyagi or Puneesh Sharma. Soon, Vikas sprays foam on Puneesh's face.The next statement was about Shilpa Shinde, who guesses the speaker to be Vikas and sprays on Vikas' face. Hina also gets to hear a statement about herself but then is left wondering about who it is actually.Mika Singh will also enter thehouse as Santa Claus and have a blast with the contestants. He will also bring along a fun task for the contestants - Mika will sing lines of his own tracks and ask the contestants to choose one housemate, who they want to dedicate the song to. In the end, all the contestants sing along with Mika as part of Christmas celebrations!Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan have made direct entries to thesemi finals. The other contestants who remain strong in the game are Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi.