Big Sister Sara Ali Khan's Advice To Brother Ibrahim Before His Bollywood Debut: 'Follow Your Heart'

Sara Ali Khan is a doting sister to her younger sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is a regular fixture on her social media feed. As her little one gears up for his big Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan, who has completed 5 years in the film fraternity had these words of wisdom to share with him. In an interview with ETimes, when Sara Ali Khan was asked what advice she would like to give Ibrahim before his Bollywood debut, Sara said she would give him the advice that she got from her parents. "The advice I would give him is what my parents gave me, follow your heart because there is a truth to that. There will be a lot of noise around you, but you have to stay honest and follow your path because that other person's path you admire already has his/her own journey," Sara was quoted telling ETimes.

The Simmba star continued, "Don't lie, because the camera will catch it and that is something I have learned. For me, being myself comes easy. Even Ibrahim is a different person, he is honest, and his heart is in the right place, and that is what he really needs."

She further stated that while there is competition, there is enough work for everyone. “I feel secure where I am and the audience today is intelligent and directors know exactly what they want. So, I think we all need to have conviction in our own skill set.”

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan had shared an album of photos of herself and brother Ibrahim. The post was however eclipsed by comments on how the brother-sister duo resembled their parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

"U guys are duplicate of your mom and dad," one fan wrote in the comments. "Young Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh," read another comment. "Another version of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh," read a third."Wow the resemblance to their parents," wrote a fan. "Multiverse ke Amrita Singh aur Saif Ali Khan," wrote another.

This is the post we are talking about:

Sara Ali khan and his brother Ibrahim are the oldest of Saif Ali Khan's four children. Saif and Amrita Singh married in 1991 and divorced in 2004.