Govinda Shares Joy As Dharmendra Gets Discharged From Hospital: "He's An Icon"

Govinda expressed his happiness after learning that veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning and is now recovering at home.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda shared that when he recently visited Dharmendra in the hospital, it brought back memories of the craze and excitement audiences used to have whenever a film starring the veteran actor hit the cinemas, especially during his prime.

"When I was on my way to see Dharam ji, so many memories came to mind. We've all been such big fans of his work. He's done so many incredible films. What a charming, youthful and magnetic personality he has! He truly stands as an icon among Punjabis," he said.

Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," Dr Pratik Samdani informed ANI.

Earlier in the day, a statement was released on behalf of the team of Dharmendra's elder son, Sunny Deol.

The statement read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time."

It added, "We appreciate everyone's love, prayers and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Director Guddu Dhanoa, who visited the actor, also shared a brief update, saying, "He (Dharmendra) is improving. He is well now."

On the work front, Dharmendra is set to appear in the upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on December 25.

