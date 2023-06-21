Big Boss OTT 2 : Akanksha Puri And Avinash Sachdev's Jhaadu Fight

Akanksha Puri and Avinash Sachdev in the teaser. (Courtesy: Voot)

Things are getting heated up in the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house. The show, which premiered last week, has various known personalities from the field of entertainment battling it out in the house. Needless to say, tempers are flying. A case in point is an argument that broke out between Akanksha Puri and Avinash Sachdev. It all started when the two actors began to discuss some house duties – in particular, jhaadu [sweeping]. As per a teaser shared by Voot, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani are seen together when Avinash says, “Maine sirf usko itna bola ki main jharu maar raha hu, khana kha le...and she goes ‘Safai toh hogi! (I just told her I am cleaning, you eat, and she goes, ‘You have to clean')."

At this point, Palak Purswami interjects, "Safai toh hogi nahi... kaam nahi rukega. (Not that you have to clean but that the work must not stop)."

Akanksha Puri interrupts to say that she does not want to concern herself with the issues between Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani. For context, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani were previously engaged. Akanksha Puri then also points out that Avinash has been snapping at her unnecessarily. "Aap mujhpe snap mat karo na, aap jo unke saath hain uska alag rakho (Do not snap at me. You keep your frustration with her aside)," she tells Avinash Sachdev, who denies being aggressive at all.

You can watch the teaser here:

As mentioned above, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani celebrated their engagement in January 2021 but broke up soon after.

This year, the contestant list on Bigg Boss OTT also includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Puneet Kumar.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is being streamed online 24X7 on Jio Cinema. New [edited] episodes of the show are available on the platform at 9 pm every day.