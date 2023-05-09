Bhumi Pednekar On Being An 'Ally' Of The LGBTQIA+ Community: 'God Made Us From The Same Thread'

Image was shared by Bhumi Pednekar. (courtesy: bhumipednekar )

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the celebrated actors of today, has always been fearless when it came to the film choices she has made. Notably, the actor's character, that of Sumi, a lesbian sports coach in her latest film Badhaai Do was liked by the audience as well as the critics and she was awarded the Filmfare for Best Actress (Critics) this year. Now, in an exclusive chat with ETimes, the actress spoke about her feelings towards the LGBTQIA+ community and also revealed that she is a "ally" of the community.

She said, “I just feel that love is love and as individuals we should all have equality in every aspect of life. I feel God made us from the same thread and it is not up to us to have biases and pass judgements on what somebody's life deserves to be. I'm an ally of the community.”

Bhumi also spoke about the support she received from the LGBTQIA+ community after her Filmfare win. She told ETimes, “Winning the Filmfare is more like a personal victory but the love the film got as a whole is a victory for the community. The success and love the film has received makes you realise that our country is changing and our cinema is a part of the changing narrative like in so many of my other films in the past. Badhaai Do is an extremely important film for me, as I have a part of my soul attached to it, given that I have so many friends who are from the LGBTQIA+ community. I got a chance to represent them in a small way and it makes me feel that I'm part of the solution to their challenges.”

Bhumi Pednekar's film Badhaai Do won the Best Film (Critics'), Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rajkummar Rao, Best Actress (Critics') for Bhumi Pednekar (she shared the award with Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Best Screenplay Award for Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Best Supporting Role for Sheeba Chaddha and Best Story for Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

After her victory, Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram feed. She wrote, "My third one. Badhaai Do will be etched in my heart forever. Filmfare Awards 2023. Thank you God, my family, friends, all my film makers and my audience. 6 wins last night on a popular platform, shows things are changing and for the better. There couldn't have been a better time than now to celebrate Badhaai Do. We stand tall with our queer friends with the hope that our film contributed into making this world a fair and equal place for all. Jo bhi ho, Love is love." In her post, Bhumi also acknowledged her co-stars, writes, director, ADs and everyone who was a part of the project.

See Bhumi Pednekar's post here

Badhaai Do showcased the story of two LGBTQ+ characters - a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Bhumi Pednekar, who is dating another woman. Chum Darang played the role of Rimjim, Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in the film, while Gulshan Devaiah had a cameo as Rajkummar Rao's partner.