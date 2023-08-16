Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi And Richa Chadha Lead Celeb Roll Call At Guns & Gulaabs Screening

Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha at Guns & Gulaabs screening

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Wednesday as some of the biggest names came down to attend the grand screening of the Netflix original web series Guns & Gulaabs. The star cast of the series arrived for the event in style. Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan attended the screening with his wife Amal Sufiya. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Rajkummar Rao was also at the party he was spotted in a black suit and looked dapper as ever.

See how the star cast arrived for the screening:

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha also marked their presence at the screening with their party best. Bhumi looked smart in a pantsuit, while Huma suited up in style. Richa Chadha exuded summer vibes in a pretty dress.

See how the actress's added glamour to the event:

Guns & Gulaabs stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Adarsh Gourav also showed up for the big night. Shreya went full desi in a red saree while Gourav looked cool in a brown suit.

Ishaan Khatter and Babil Khan were also pictured arriving for the event in their casual best. See their OOTN below:

The trailer of the show was unveiled earlier this month. Dulquer Salmaan while sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, wrote, "Welcome to Gulaabgunj, where the grass is red and the gangsters are heroes! Guns & Gulaabs, streaming from Aug 18, only on Netflix."'

See the trailer below:

Guns & Gulaabs, a groundbreaking gangster comedy, depicts the story of a law enforcement officer (Dulquer Salmaan) who initially acts morally upright but ultimately turns into a source of chaos.

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav play the key characters. The Guns & Gulaabs cast also includes the late Satish Kaushik, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja A Gor, and TJ Bhanu.