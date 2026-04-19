<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark (Worldwide)

Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, showed steady box office growth after a solid opening day.

What's Happening

The film, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and the late actor Asrani, earned Rs 25.65 crore on Day 2.

Producers shared on X that the film collected Rs 47.25 crore gross in India over two days, with Rs 21.60 crore on Day 1 and growth on Day 2. It has crossed Rs 60 crore worldwide in two days.

It ran across 11,513 shows nationwide on Day 2, achieving 29% overall Hindi occupancy.

Background

Despite two strong days, Bhoot Bangla trails major horror-comedies over similar periods: Thamma (Rs 42.6 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 72.5 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 91.7 crore).

The film faces a holdover from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which earned Rs 4.65 crore on its 31st day, pushing its domestic net total to Rs 1,110.47 crore.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after a series of popular collaborations, including Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).

The film features an ensemble cast comprising Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta.

It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Earlier, Priyadarshan addressed speculation that a song from Bhooth Bangla had similarities with a track from Satyajit Ray's 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

Clarifying the matter, he said, "The lyricist has written those (words), and that is why we were so confident. There's nothing wrong in it because our film is Bhooth Bangla. You should also understand there is another film called Bhoot Bangla before, which is with Mehmood and R D Burman. So naturally, that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I've already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like god of Indian cinema," he added.