Bhoot - The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 3: At Rs 16 Crore, Vicky Kaushal’s Film “Doesn’t Make Desired Noise”

Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Bhoot: Part One witnessed minimal growth on its second and third day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which marked Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror-thriller genre, collected Rs 5.10 crore on its day 1, Rs 5.52 crore on day 2 and Rs 5.74 crore on day 3, making a total collection of Rs 16.36 crore within three days of release. Sharing the box office performance report of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Bhoot struggles, doesn't make the desired noise at ticket window. Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3, finds limited patronage at multiplexes. Sustaining well from Monday to Thursday is pivotal. Friday Rs 5.10 crore, Saturday Rs 5.52 crore, Sunday Rs 5.74 crore. Total Rs 16.36 crore India business."

#Bhoot struggles, doesn't make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Bhoot: Part One opened to average reviews as it hit the theatres on February 21. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars (out of 5) to Bhoot: Part One and wrote: "Weighed down by a contrived storyline that does not stand a ghost of a chance of drifting close to being convincing, Bhoot: Part One must be deemed to be a wasted effort for director of photography Pushkar Singh and sound designer Anish John. They spare no effort to whip up fear with lighting variations, camera movements and acoustic effects that range from the commonplace to the eerie. But no amount of atmospheric backup can make up for the lack of substance at the heart of the movie."

Bhoot: Part One also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in leading roles. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.