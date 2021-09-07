Bhoot Police Gets A Revised Release Date - A Week Early

A still from Bhoot Police. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

The makers of horror comedy Bhoot Police shared an update on the film on Tuesday evening. They shared the new release date of the film. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam as desi ghostbusters. The film, which was slated to release on September 17 earlier, will now stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 10. The reason for the film's revised release date has not been shared as of now. "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. Bhoot Police is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned," tweeted Arjun Kapoor.

Read Arjun Kapoor's tweet here:

This is not the first time that a film's release has been rescheduled to an earlier date. Much recently, Kriti Sanon's Mimi released four days earlier than its scheduled date. The makers of the film decided to spring in an early birthday surprise for the film's lead actor Kriti Sanon and released the film on her birthday eve in July.

Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who has helmed films such as Phobia and horror film Ragini MMS. Saif Ali Khan has earlier starred in a zombie movie titled Go Goa Gone.

Saiif Ali Khan was last seen in the controversial Tandav. Saif Ali Khan also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush in his line-up. Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. Jacqueline was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer, while Ginny Weds Sunny was Yami Gautam's last onscreen project.