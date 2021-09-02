Called 'Fair And Lovely' By A Paparazzo, This Is How Yami Gautam Reacted

Yami Gautam photographed in Mumbai.

Yami Gautam is busy with the promotional duties of her upcoming project, a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. On Wednesday, the actress stepped out for the film's promotion in Mumbai. During a photo-op session, a paparazzo said, "Fair and lovely yahan par," (referring to the former name of a fairness cream brand that the actress modeled for). Yami rolled her eyes and schooled him saying, "Ek baar aur bola naa." She added, "Say with respect na, not such names." The video has been shared by several fan pages on Instagram.

The actress shared pictures of her OOTD for the film's promotions and wrote: "A soulful white, a simple smile and just like that, the day goes by! Day 1 of Bhoot Police promotions." In a separate post, she wrote: "Grateful to my team for this lovely ensemble."

Yami Gautam, after featuring in TV serials and popular commercials, made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress was last seen in Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny, in which she co-starred with Vikrant Massey. She has starred in movies like Bala, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

the actress will next be seen in A Thursday and Dasvi, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Earlier this year, she married filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whose next directorial project is The Immortal Ashwatthama, which will be Vicky Kaushal's second film with director after Uri: The Surgical Strike.