<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Teaser: Love, Laughter And Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's Wedding That Won't Happen... Yet

The teaser of the upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf is out. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is set in the culturally rich city of Varanasi. The plot follows two lovers caught in a time loop on the eve of their marriage.

The teaser begins with Rajkummar's character setting the date for his wedding, which falls on the 30th of the month. Both families gather to finalise the arrangements, and the couple is filled with excitement as they prepare for their big day. The teaser shows a joyful haldi ceremony being hosted by the families.

However, a flower pot falls from the rooftop, and something strange occurs the next day. Rajkummar's character realises it's still the 29th, leading to another Haldi ceremony. The cycle repeats, with Rajkummar growing increasingly frustrated and exhausted as he finds himself stuck on the same day.

The teaser promises a whimsical and engaging romantic drama full of twists and humour as the couple navigates the time loop and tries to figure out how to break free and get married.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is produced by Maddock Films, led by Dinesh Vijan, whose production house has consistently delivered box-office hits.

Maddock Films has become one of the top studios in India, with a stellar lineup of successful films like Stree, Munjya, Stree 2, Bhediya, Luka Chuppi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Notably, Stree 2 is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.

The film is set to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025.