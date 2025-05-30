<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Film Inching Closer To Rs 50-Crore Mark

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has raised a total of Rs 44 crore at the ticket window within a week of its release, according to a Sacnilk report. The timeloop romantic comedy, which released on May 23, may have started slow at the box office but picked up pace over the weekend. The figures, however, witnessed a drop from Monday onwards.

Bhool Chuk Maaf minted around Rs 3.25 crore at the box office on Thursday (May 29), taking the total from Rs 40.75 crore to Rs 44 crore.

It It collected Rs 11 crore on Sunday, whereas the beginning of the week saw a drop in collections with the film earning Rs 4.5 crore on both Monday and Tuesday. The figures declined further to Rs 3.5 crore on Wednesday.

Early estimates on Thursday saw Bhool Chuk Maaf earn Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday, registering an overall 11.19% Hindi occupancy, with 5.72% bookings for morning shows, 13.40% for afternoon shows, 11.46% occupancy in evening and 14.18% for night shows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted Bhool Chuk Maaf's Thursday box office numbers will be stable.

In a note shared on X, he wrote, "After benefitting from discounted ticket rates on Tuesday [#BlockbusterTuesdays], #BhoolChukMaaf held up very well on Wednesday – despite regular pricing and no promotional offers."

Taran added, "The film is expected to deliver a similar performance on Thursday, maintaining steady collections. Bhool Chuk Maaf [Week 1] Fri 7.20 cr, Sat 9.81 cr, Sun 11.70 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 42.01 cr."

More About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy which follows groom-to-be Ranjan (Rao) who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps going back to the day before his wedding with Titli (Gabbi).

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Maddock Films, the movie released in theatres on May 23, 2025.

It also features Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

In a Nutshell

Bhool Chuk Maaf appears to be getting stronger at the box office, regardless of slow growth. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50-crore mark in the next few days.

