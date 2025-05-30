<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Film Inching Closer To Rs 50-Crore Mark

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has raised a total of Rs 44 crore at the ticket window within a week of its release, according to a Sacnilk report. The timeloop romantic comedy, which released on May 23, may have started slow at the box office but picked up pace over the weekend. The figures, however, witnessed a drop from Monday onwards.
- Bhool Chuk Maaf minted around Rs 3.25 crore at the box office on Thursday (May 29), taking the total from Rs 40.75 crore to Rs 44 crore.
- It It collected Rs 11 crore on Sunday, whereas the beginning of the week saw a drop in collections with the film earning Rs 4.5 crore on both Monday and Tuesday. The figures declined further to Rs 3.5 crore on Wednesday.
- Early estimates on Thursday saw Bhool Chuk Maaf earn Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday, registering an overall 11.19% Hindi occupancy, with 5.72% bookings for morning shows, 13.40% for afternoon shows, 11.46% occupancy in evening and 14.18% for night shows.
- Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted Bhool Chuk Maaf's Thursday box office numbers will be stable.
- In a note shared on X, he wrote, "After benefitting from discounted ticket rates on Tuesday [#BlockbusterTuesdays], #BhoolChukMaaf held up very well on Wednesday – despite regular pricing and no promotional offers."
- Taran added, "The film is expected to deliver a similar performance on Thursday, maintaining steady collections. Bhool Chuk Maaf [Week 1] Fri 7.20 cr, Sat 9.81 cr, Sun 11.70 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 42.01 cr."
More About Bhool Chuk Maaf
- Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy which follows groom-to-be Ranjan (Rao) who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps going back to the day before his wedding with Titli (Gabbi).
- Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Maddock Films, the movie released in theatres on May 23, 2025.
- It also features Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.
In a Nutshell
Bhool Chuk Maaf appears to be getting stronger at the box office, regardless of slow growth. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50-crore mark in the next few days.
