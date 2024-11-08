Vidya Balan Tries To Crack Kartik Aaryan's Girlfriend's Codename Here's What He Said

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan share a great camaraderie. Throughout the film's promotional campaign, the duo has been seen engaging in playful banter. In a recent interview, the lighthearted teasing continued as Kartik was asked about the codename he uses for his girlfriend's contact in his phone. Vidya playfully pressed Kartik to reveal his girlfriend's name. She joked, “Mai to sirf 6 mahine se yeh puch rahi hu ki phone pe kisse baat kar rahe ho yaar [I have only been asking one question for the past six months, who are you talking to on the phone?]” during a recent chat show.

In response, Kartik Aaryan said, “Arrey, mummy se baat karta hu. [I talk to my mom.]” To this, the interviewer asked, “Unka naam mummy rakha hai aap ne? [Have you saved your girlfriend's name as ‘mom'?]” Hearing this, Vidya Balan burst into laughter. Kartik replied, “Arey, har baar unka phone thodi aata hai. [It is not always her call that I am answering.]”

The actors' interaction with Siddharth Kannan then took a lighthearted turn to how people often save their partner's contact under different names on their phones. Vidya Balan shared, “I used to do that. When I just started seeing Siddharth (Vidya Balan's husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur).” She added that she had saved Siddharth's number under a girl's name. Kartik responded, “Mai kabhi naam change nahi karta. [I never change names.]” With a witty comeback, Vidya remarked, “Sirf ladkiya change (karta hai.) [Only the girls change.]” To good Vidya, too good.

This isn't the first time Vidya Balan has tried to uncover the name of Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. Earlier, on their appearance on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Vidya playfully asked Kartik about his lady love. To which, Kartilk's mother, who was sitting in the audience, replied, “Main keh rahi hun kis kis ka naam loge? Ek ho toh bolo. [I'm saying, how many names will you mention? If it were just one, I'd understand.]" Full story here.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film also features Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit in key roles. The project, directed by Anees Bazmee, hit the cinema screens on Diwali 2024.