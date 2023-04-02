Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Film 'Gathers Speed' After Friday Dip, Earns Rs 30.70 Cr

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa has managed to gather steam after two days of moderate success. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to “bounce box” after it slipped on Friday. In a tweet, he said, “#Bholaa gathers speed on Day 3… It was important to bounce back on Sat, after it slipped on Fri… Multiplexes witness an upward trend, which is a positive sign… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.70 cr. #India biz.” Speaking about the road ahead, Taran Adarsh added: “#Bholaa needs to perform its best on Sun, especially at single screens/mass pockets… A healthy total in its *extended weekend* is a must.”

Sharing specifics, the expert added, “Growth / decline in % – Fri: [decline] 33.93%. Sat: [growth] 63.51% .”

On day 2, the film that also stars Tabu in a pivotal role, witnessed a dip, partially due to the Indian Premier League that is currently underway. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh revealed that the film collected Rs 7.40 crore on Day 2. The film's opening day collection was Rs 11.20 crore. The film's total currently stands at Rs 18.60 crore.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bholaa slips on Day 2... The decline was on the cards, since Thu was Ram Navmi holiday, while Fri was a working day... Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 18.60 cr. India biz." He also said, "Bholaa needs to cover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Biz on Sat should witness an upturn, with bigger circuits giving the film that extra push."

“The holy month of Ramadan (a big chunk of movie-going audience stays away from cinemas) and commencement of IPL 2023 have made a dent in its biz, but if the film sustains, after the weekend, the holiday period ahead (summer vacations) can prove advantageous,” he wrote.

"Bholaa puts up a decent score on Day 1 (Ram Navami). Healthy footfalls during spot bookings – towards evening shows specifically – compensate for the low turnout in morning + noon shows. Thursday – ₹ 11.20 crore. India biz. Day 1 biz tilts more towards mass centres, with Mumbai remaining low. Needs to gather pace over the weekend for a respectable total," Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the first day collection.

The film is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. Bholaa also stars Gajraj Rao, Kiran Kumar, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar.