Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Witnesses A 'Dent' Due To IPL, Earns Rs 18.60 Crore

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's film Bholaa witnessed a slight "dent" in its business on Friday, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, he revealed that the film collected Rs 7.40 crore on Day 2. The film's opening day collection was Rs 11.20 crore. The film's total currently stands at Rs 18.60 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bholaa slips on Day 2... The decline was on the cards, since Thu was Ram Navmi holiday, while Fri was a working day... Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: Rs 18.60 cr. India biz." Taran Adarsh added in his tweet: "Bholaa needs to cover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Biz on Sat should witness an upturn, with bigger circuits giving the film that extra push."

Taran Adarsh added in his tweet: "The holy month of Ramadan (a big chunk of movie-going audience stays away from cinemas) and commencement of IPL 2023 have made a dent in its biz, but if the film sustains, after the weekend, the holiday period ahead (summer vacations) can prove advantageous."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Bholaa slips on Day 2... The decline was on the cards, since Thu was #RamNavmi holiday, while Fri was a working day... Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: 18.60 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to cover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Biz on Sat should witness an upturn, with bigger... pic.twitter.com/8i9yR2fbQc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2023

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, released in theaters on Thursday. The film has been directed by Ajay Devgn.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bholaa 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "A remake that makes exceedingly heavy weather of an old formula. Bholaa, produced and directed by lead actor Ajay Devgn, is unlikely to have you shouting bumm bumm bhole in joy. The film is a bummer. Loud, prone to excess and wilting under its own weight, its creaks and croaks its way to a climax that issues a threat - there is more on the way."